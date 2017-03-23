Deputies arrest Henderson man wanted ...

Deputies arrest Henderson man wanted on drug trafficking charge

Thursday Mar 16

Deputies arrested 59-year-old Trent Lacer Wednesday night in Spottsville. He and 55-year-old Bradley Langley are accused of selling meth to undercover officers.

