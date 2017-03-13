Bourbon fans can enjoy a whiskey-infu...

Bourbon fans can enjoy a whiskey-infused dinner this week in Henderson

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Evansville native and nationally known bourbon expert Tom Fischer is hosting two seatings of a whiskey dinner and tasting. They will be at 5:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at Henderson's Commonwealth Kitchen and Bar.

