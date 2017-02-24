Soldier surprises parents by coming h...

Soldier surprises parents by coming home unannounced

There are 1 comment on the USA Today story from Friday Feb 24, titled Soldier surprises parents by coming home unannounced. In it, USA Today reports that:

Soldier surprises parents by coming home unannounced Mom and dad hadn't seen their son since he began a 2016 tour in Iraq. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mg6s9L Army Reserve Chaplain Capt.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Remi

United States

#1 Friday Feb 24
Awesome to watch this on TV I can only imagine their joy.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Needle junky 10 min To Sabrina Bean 9
Danny Sizemore 20 min Numbrs 1
If you have a family or had a family with a chi... 35 min Advice in advance 1
Brianna Hunt 1 hr Hmmm 10
Slade Hanley Bisexual 1 hr Wolfer 11
Mike and Amber 1 hr 1 P O_D B 1
I love him 1 hr RealTruth 32
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Henderson, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,595 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC