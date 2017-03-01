Police: Husband shot & killed wife be...

Police: Husband shot & killed wife before killing himself; names released

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The names of the husband and wife found dead in a Henderson apartment Thursday night after what police are now calling a murder-suicide have been released. Police say the Eastwoods were found around 6:50 p.m. at their apartment at the Green Leaf Pointe Apartment complex on U.S. 60. The complex is located off U.S. 60 East, near Pebble Creek Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
twin bridges 2 min Boop 3
CT Fuller 4 min Boop 11
Liberals 6 min abc 31
redhead at captain ds 6 min Boop 11
people who tailgate 50 min stupid 1
Fight 53 min Tip 5
cunnilingus 1 hr wannabango 1
Methodist Hospital (Jul '15) 3 hr Would you like to... 39
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Henderson County was issued at March 03 at 11:10AM EST

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Henderson, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC