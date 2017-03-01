Police: Husband shot & killed wife before killing himself; names released
The names of the husband and wife found dead in a Henderson apartment Thursday night after what police are now calling a murder-suicide have been released. Police say the Eastwoods were found around 6:50 p.m. at their apartment at the Green Leaf Pointe Apartment complex on U.S. 60. The complex is located off U.S. 60 East, near Pebble Creek Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|twin bridges
|2 min
|Boop
|3
|CT Fuller
|4 min
|Boop
|11
|Liberals
|6 min
|abc
|31
|redhead at captain ds
|6 min
|Boop
|11
|people who tailgate
|50 min
|stupid
|1
|Fight
|53 min
|Tip
|5
|cunnilingus
|1 hr
|wannabango
|1
|Methodist Hospital (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Would you like to...
|39
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC