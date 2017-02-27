News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 2:41 p.m. EST
The University of Kentucky has announced plans for a third regional medical school, with the latest campus to be located in the northern part of the state. UK said in a statement Monday that it has partnered with Northern Kentucky University and St. Elizabeth Healthcare to develop a campus where students will receive a four-year medical education.
