News Minute: Here is the latest Kentu...

News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 2:41 p.m. EST

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The University of Kentucky has announced plans for a third regional medical school, with the latest campus to be located in the northern part of the state. UK said in a statement Monday that it has partnered with Northern Kentucky University and St. Elizabeth Healthcare to develop a campus where students will receive a four-year medical education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin sutton 10 min Sweet 9
I still need you 21 min Dirty Harrold 3
Aerotek hiring process question (Mar '13) 35 min JessieJess 183
Charlie Davis 1 hr The girl no one k... 9
Places hireing for over $10 an hour 1 hr lol 18
Jesse Hardsock 1 hr Bkt 16
section 8 housing assistance - bank account (Sep '14) 2 hr Understanding Mom 24
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Henderson County was issued at February 28 at 9:25PM EST

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Henderson, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,292 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC