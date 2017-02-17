KY Firefighters Rebuild Habitat Home Destroyed by Fire
Henderson firefighters spent two weeks working with Habitat for Humanity of Henderson to build a house where a 2008 fire claimed a woman's life. On April 6, 2008, a fire destroyed 419 Lieber St. Inside, 67-year-old Ruth Pearson protected her 8-month-old great-granddaughter, Mericia Mcguire, from the flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox run
|3 min
|Michael Wayne bugg
|1
|Seeds
|5 min
|Michael Wayne bugg
|1
|Party
|8 min
|Michael Wayne bugg
|1
|double murder Henderson
|8 min
|strange
|14
|Everybody Fitness (Mar '16)
|15 min
|ICU
|33
|Smile
|15 min
|Hmmm
|17
|Black pu ssy
|27 min
|Wbh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC