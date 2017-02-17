KY Firefighters Rebuild Habitat Home ...

KY Firefighters Rebuild Habitat Home Destroyed by Fire

Henderson firefighters spent two weeks working with Habitat for Humanity of Henderson to build a house where a 2008 fire claimed a woman's life. On April 6, 2008, a fire destroyed 419 Lieber St. Inside, 67-year-old Ruth Pearson protected her 8-month-old great-granddaughter, Mericia Mcguire, from the flames.

Henderson, KY

