Henderson restaurant moving locations
Firedome Pizza and Wings moved locations from the Ramada Hotel off Highway 41 to this new spot off Barrett Boulevard. The new Firedome will be about 8,000 square-feet and will be able to seat 230 people.
#1 Thursday Feb 2
A Louisville station covered that story? Did they confuse them with another restaurant? Glad they got more seating, they couldn't even fill the seats they had unless Mr. B's was full.
