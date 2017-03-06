Gas pumps catch fire after being hit ...

Gas pumps catch fire after being hit during police chase

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Henry Dixon, 20-years-old, was taken into custody after leading Henderson Police on a pursuit through parts of Henderson. Prior to the start of the chase, Dixon threatened to shoot his family, according to the Jennifer Richmond, Public Information Officer for the HPD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marty Dill did NOT abduct Heather Teague (Sep '15) 8 min Jennnifer 76
Shawn Varble 48 min Upyours 2
Emily Gibbs 52 min Str8 3
Cable Internet provider 1 hr lairs 3
One more time with x wife/husbsnd 1 hr Amc 35
Virgil Shelton 1 hr David Lee 3
Brianna Hunt 2 hr Cat 2
Algonquins (Apr '13) 4 hr Hot 86
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Henderson County was issued at March 07 at 9:53PM EST

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Henderson, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC