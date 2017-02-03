Two men charged with murder after sho...

Two men charged with murder after shooting in Union Co.

Sunday Jan 22

Caesarrae Rapier, 33-years-old, and George Black Jr., 28-years-old, were identified as the victims by the Union County Coroner. The incident happened before 4 p.m. Friday on West O'Bannon Street in Morganfield.

