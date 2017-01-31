Two dead after shooting turns into mu...

Two dead after shooting turns into multi-county chase

There are 2 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Friday Jan 20, titled Two dead after shooting turns into multi-county chase. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:

The suspected gunman took off in a car and led police on a chase that ended on Madison Street near South Heights Elementary in Henderson. Two people were taken into custody after the chase ended.

sad

Bowling Green, KY

#1 Friday Jan 20
Terrible
Yep

Louisville, KY

#2 Saturday Jan 21
Rip Chazzy and GB
Henderson, KY

