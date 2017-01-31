Two dead after shooting turns into multi-county chase
There are 2 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Friday Jan 20, titled Two dead after shooting turns into multi-county chase. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:
The suspected gunman took off in a car and led police on a chase that ended on Madison Street near South Heights Elementary in Henderson. Two people were taken into custody after the chase ended.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
|
#1 Friday Jan 20
Terrible
|
#2 Saturday Jan 21
Rip Chazzy and GB
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coroner identifies victims of Union Co. shooting
|15 min
|Elf
|31
|Darrin Dossett (Sep '12)
|24 min
|realman
|16
|What happened to Dontae Barnes
|1 hr
|Dontavius Meriwea...
|3
|girls at tracys groom room (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Doggonewild
|2
|Who doesn't drug test in or around Henderson?
|2 hr
|Hereisall
|2
|Bluff city
|2 hr
|daly
|2
|Laura @ Applebees
|2 hr
|lol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC