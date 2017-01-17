A Norway rat in Henderson, Kentucky, ...

A Norway rat in Henderson, Kentucky, Oct. 11, 2011.

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: ABC News

Federal and state health officials are investigating an outbreak of the dangerous Seoul virus, which has sickened at least eight people after they came into contact with infected pet rats. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control deployed two epidemiologists over the weekend and is working with the Illinois and Wisconsin Departments of Health to respond to the virus, the agency said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zion store employee question 4 min LookinForSomeone 1
bluff city 11 min Lookin 9
emily sauls 23 min OhMy 21
homewreckers 35 min outta here 14
be honest... who was THE ONE who got away? (Jul '11) 49 min Loved this girl 199
The Women at Gibbs 58 min Jenna 1
I hate liars 1 hr Sexymommy 52
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Henderson County was issued at January 23 at 10:09AM EST

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Henderson, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,173,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC