JEAN MCCUISTON, AS ADMINISTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE MCCUISTON APPELLANT v. WILLIAM B. BUTLER AND CITY OF HENDERSON APPELLEES BEFORE: CLAYTON, STUMBO, AND VANMETER,1 JUDGES.BRIEF FOR APPELLANT: Stephen M. Arnett Morganfield, Kentucky BRIEF FOR APPELLEES: Michael S. Maloney JustinM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.