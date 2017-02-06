Henderson police arrest 5 after findi...

Henderson police arrest 5 after finding guns, drugs inside home

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Officer say they found five guns inside a Wathen Lane apartment Monday night. We're told three of them were stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
catrina c 2 min her friend. 1
Charlie Davis 29 min Smh 3
Men who cheat n woman stupid to not know 33 min Watchers 40
What makes a country boy a country boy? (Sep '11) 1 hr Clara 138
Anna Deno 1 hr Cici 2
Hardsock family dealing on corner of powell st. 1 hr Take another look 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 1 hr Sun City Suck Tro... 646
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Henderson, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC