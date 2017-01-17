Feasibility study in phase two for pr...

Feasibility study in phase two for proposed Henderson recreation facility

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The county's Fiscal Court awarded $5,000 out of the general operations fund to the Tourism Commission on Tuesday. We're told there's no concrete plans for building anything.

Henderson, KY

