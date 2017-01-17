Deer Crossing Alert for Highway 41 in...

Deer Crossing Alert for Highway 41 in Henderson

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists to be alert for deer attempting to cross Highway 41 near Audubon State Park at Henderson. The Ohio River at Evansville is expected to crest this weekend at about 39 feet.

