Coroner identifies victims of Union Co. shooting
There are 39 comments on the WFIE-TV Evansville story from Saturday Jan 21, titled Coroner identifies victims of Union Co. shooting. In it, WFIE-TV Evansville reports that:
Caesarrae Rapier, 33-years-old, and George Black Jr., 28-years-old, were identified as the victims by the Union County Coroner. The indecent happened before 4 p.m. Friday on West O'Bannon Street in Morganfield.
United States
#1 Saturday Jan 21
Such a sad situation, but I'm lost on what happened. Why did they shoot the victims? Was there some sort of altercation between these people?
#2 Sunday Jan 22
It was a drug deal gone bad. Both were drug dealers. There's nothing "sad" about this. Two dealers off of the street, three thug killers locked up. That's five losers off of our streets.
#3 Sunday Jan 22
Wrong!!!!
#4 Sunday Jan 22
Yes, one of the shooters got beat up by one of the victims.
United States
#5 Sunday Jan 22
Yeah but wasn't that Breshod that got beat up? He ain't been arrested!
#6 Sunday Jan 22
Breshod? Every person alive named Breshod should be arrested. All baby daddies with a kid named Breshod should be neutered. All baby mammas that have a kid named Breshod should be spayed.
#7 Sunday Jan 22
Most of them are strung out on crack cocaine when naming their kids. Plus, they have very low IQs. This is why they name their kids the way they do and can hardly even speak correctly.
#8 Sunday Jan 22
Yep....
#9 Sunday Jan 22
You're a racist POS.
United States
#10 Sunday Jan 22
Ok Lorenzo!
United States
#11 Sunday Jan 22
So, I heard Breshod was named as one of the people involved in the shooting but is still on the run. Where did Keyonte come in at because there was only 3 people in the car.
Breshod, Clarence and Joevionte
#12 Sunday Jan 22
I've been trying to figure that out too. Keyonte was booked in before Joevionte. Really surprised me when I saw his name pop up on jail tracker. Breshod is still being sought from my understanding.
#13 Sunday Jan 22
So who the hell is Breshod? Is he a UC dude?
#14 Sunday Jan 22
This is the dumbest comment I've ever heard.
#15 Sunday Jan 22
If Breshod was involved, why wasn't he arrested too?
#16 Sunday Jan 22
You've heard? Did you read it out loud?
#17 Sunday Jan 22
Yes.
#18 Sunday Jan 22
Another ridiculous comment.... smh
#19 Sunday Jan 22
Wtf ever. TRUTH
#20 Monday Jan 23
These names. Jesus smh
