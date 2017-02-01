Coroner identifies victims of Union C...

Coroner identifies victims of Union Co. shooting

There are 39 comments on the WFIE-TV Evansville story from Saturday Jan 21, titled Coroner identifies victims of Union Co. shooting. In it, WFIE-TV Evansville reports that:

Caesarrae Rapier, 33-years-old, and George Black Jr., 28-years-old, were identified as the victims by the Union County Coroner. The indecent happened before 4 p.m. Friday on West O'Bannon Street in Morganfield.

jw

United States

#1 Saturday Jan 21
Such a sad situation, but I'm lost on what happened. Why did they shoot the victims? Was there some sort of altercation between these people?
FollowTrump

Louisville, KY

#2 Sunday Jan 22
jw wrote:
Such a sad situation, but I'm lost on what happened. Why did they shoot the victims? Was there some sort of altercation between these people?
It was a drug deal gone bad. Both were drug dealers. There's nothing "sad" about this. Two dealers off of the street, three thug killers locked up. That's five losers off of our streets.

Hmmm

Greenville, KY

#3 Sunday Jan 22
FollowTrump wrote:
<quoted text>It was a drug deal gone bad. Both were drug dealers. There's nothing "sad" about this. Two dealers off of the street, three thug killers locked up. That's five losers off of our streets.
Wrong!!!!

Hmmm

Greenville, KY

#4 Sunday Jan 22
jw wrote:
Such a sad situation, but I'm lost on what happened. Why did they shoot the victims? Was there some sort of altercation between these people?
Yes, one of the shooters got beat up by one of the victims.
Yeah

United States

#5 Sunday Jan 22
Hmmm wrote:
<quoted text>
Yes, one of the shooters got beat up by one of the victims.
Yeah but wasn't that Breshod that got beat up? He ain't been arrested!

Lorenzo

Wilmington, DE

#6 Sunday Jan 22
Yeah wrote:
<quoted text>

Yeah but wasn't that Breshod that got beat up? He ain't been arrested!
Breshod? Every person alive named Breshod should be arrested. All baby daddies with a kid named Breshod should be neutered. All baby mammas that have a kid named Breshod should be spayed.

FollowTrump

Louisville, KY

#7 Sunday Jan 22
Lorenzo wrote:
<quoted text>

Breshod? Every person alive named Breshod should be arrested. All baby daddies with a kid named Breshod should be neutered. All baby mammas that have a kid named Breshod should be spayed.
Most of them are strung out on crack cocaine when naming their kids. Plus, they have very low IQs. This is why they name their kids the way they do and can hardly even speak correctly.

Hmmm

Greenville, KY

#8 Sunday Jan 22
Yeah wrote:
<quoted text>Yeah but wasn't that Breshod that got beat up? He ain't been arrested!
Yep....
Hmmm

Greenville, KY

#9 Sunday Jan 22
FollowTrump wrote:
<quoted text>Most of them are strung out on crack cocaine when naming their kids. Plus, they have very low IQs. This is why they name their kids the way they do and can hardly even speak correctly.
You're a racist POS.

Whatever

United States

#10 Sunday Jan 22
Lorenzo wrote:
<quoted text>

Breshod? Every person alive named Breshod should be arrested. All baby daddies with a kid named Breshod should be neutered. All baby mammas that have a kid named Breshod should be spayed.
Ok Lorenzo!
Yeah

United States

#11 Sunday Jan 22
Hmmm wrote:
<quoted text>
Yep....
So, I heard Breshod was named as one of the people involved in the shooting but is still on the run. Where did Keyonte come in at because there was only 3 people in the car.
Breshod, Clarence and Joevionte

Hmmm

Greenville, KY

#12 Sunday Jan 22
Yeah wrote:
<quoted text>So, I heard Breshod was named as one of the people involved in the shooting but is still on the run. Where did Keyonte come in at because there was only 3 people in the car.
Breshod, Clarence and Joevionte
I've been trying to figure that out too. Keyonte was booked in before Joevionte. Really surprised me when I saw his name pop up on jail tracker. Breshod is still being sought from my understanding.
Dirk

Pendleton, IN

#13 Sunday Jan 22
So who the hell is Breshod? Is he a UC dude?
ForReal

Evansville, IN

#14 Sunday Jan 22
Lorenzo wrote:
<quoted text>

Breshod? Every person alive named Breshod should be arrested. All baby daddies with a kid named Breshod should be neutered. All baby mammas that have a kid named Breshod should be spayed.
This is the dumbest comment I've ever heard.
ForReal

Evansville, IN

#15 Sunday Jan 22
If Breshod was involved, why wasn't he arrested too?
Lorenzo

Wilmington, DE

#16 Sunday Jan 22
ForReal wrote:
<quoted text>

This is the dumbest comment I've ever heard.
You've heard? Did you read it out loud?
Hmmm

Greenville, KY

#17 Sunday Jan 22
Dirk wrote:
So who the hell is Breshod? Is he a UC dude?
Yes.
ForReal

Evansville, IN

#18 Sunday Jan 22
Lorenzo wrote:
<quoted text>

You've heard? Did you read it out loud?
Another ridiculous comment.... smh
M

Morganfield, KY

#19 Sunday Jan 22
Hmmm wrote:
<quoted text>Wrong!!!!
Wtf ever. TRUTH
Momm

Morganfield, KY

#20 Monday Jan 23
These names. Jesus smh

