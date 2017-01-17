Commutations, Pardons Granted to Seven Tri-Staters
In President Barack Obama's final days in office, he has granted commutations of sentences to 209 people and he's pardoned 64. Six people from the Tri-State had their sentences commuted and one was pardoned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam toney
|3 hr
|Brenda
|2
|Henderson is 20th century bible story of Sodom ...
|3 hr
|lol
|12
|Kaiti Bridwell
|3 hr
|You part of it
|11
|Doug Tabor Henderson County's Bill Cosby
|4 hr
|Hate him
|79
|biggest pecker n town (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|misty
|24
|Tyler Kellen and Nikki Blaize
|4 hr
|tylers girlfriend
|3
|Donald Trump
|6 hr
|Kevin FitzMaurice
|130
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC