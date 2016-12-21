Two men arrested after wild chase in ...

Two men arrested after wild chase in Henderson

Wednesday Dec 14

It started around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Stratman Road when deputies tried to pull over a car that didn't stop at a stop sign. Deputies say the driver, 34-year-old Eric Sharp, didn't stop for authorities either and circled the east part of Henderson, going through neighborhoods at recklessly high speeds.

