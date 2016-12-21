Ransomware a " the threat of disconnect

Who would have thought that the time would come when hackers hold data and computer systems of businesses and enterprises hostage and make high monetary demands for their return and reusability? More alarming is the reality that these demands for ransom are being met as data users buckle under the pressure of those who kidnap valuable data and abduct essential computer systems. Businesses which offer critical goods and services, and which rely on technology, have increasingly been targeted by this criminal activity which has been termed ransomware.

