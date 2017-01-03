Henderson police investigating Sunday night shooting
There are 7 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Monday Dec 19, titled Henderson police investigating Sunday night shooting. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:
Officers responded to the 400 block of South Ingram Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor reported hearing a gunshot, but they were unable to find any signs of a shooting. We're told a Trevonte was walking in the area of Clay and South Alves Street when a man in a black SUV pulled up beside him and shot several rounds at him before leaving.
#1 Monday Dec 19
Who drives the black SUV?
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
I would love to know. Karma is a bi. They got to be from out of state.NY or maybe Miami maybe they from Louisville.
#3 Tuesday Dec 20
Too funny. Yeah they're drove all the way up here knowing that this punk a$$ MFR would be walking on the street. I would say they are from Evansville. The kid got what he had coming to him. He's a Happoldt, what do u expect?
#6 Tuesday Dec 20
His a happoldt he got what was coming to him,To the one that shot him, I live on mill St.com e my way plz.what ever happened to fighting??These punks today scared to take a lose,scared to get knocked out.so quick to shoot,takes no balls to shoot someone as matter of fact I think your are a bitch.grows some balls and get knocked our
#7 Tuesday Dec 20
Get back to us when you make some sense!
#8 Tuesday Dec 20
I was thinking the same thing
#10 Tuesday Dec 20
I KNOW
