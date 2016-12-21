Henderson man injured in shootingMonday, December 19Police are...

Henderson man injured in shootingMond...

Henderson man injured in shooting

Monday Dec 19

Officers say 21-year-old Trevonte Happoldt was walking near Clay and Alves Street when a black SUV pulled up. Happoldt told police that someone in the vehicle fired several rounds at him.

Henderson, KY

