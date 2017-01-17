Henderson family collects over 200 bl...

Henderson family collects over 200 blankets to give to homeless

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Nurse and mom of two, Marina McWilliams, has collected hundreds of blankets for the homeless every Christmas now for five years. "It's more important to give than it is to receive," Marina McWilliams told us.

