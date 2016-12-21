Suspect in Henderson shooting arrested
There are 8 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Monday Nov 28, titled Suspect in Henderson shooting arrested. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:
Police say 23-year-old Lovechild McGuire, of Morganfield, is charged with wanton endangerment and two counts of assault. We're told one of the assault charges stems from a domestic violence incident that happened last week.
#1 Monday Nov 28
Is this from the shooting of the 17y old girl?
#2 Monday Nov 28
[QUOTE who="? "]Is this from the shooting of the 17y old girl?[/QUOTE]
NO! Read the dam@ article.
#3 Monday Nov 28
LOL..."Lovechild", there's a name you don't hear everyday....
#4 Monday Nov 28
And he's black. Blacks are so stupid
#5 Monday Nov 28
You need to re-think that. Blacks and whites are stupid in equal measure. You're probably near the bottom of that scale.
#6 Monday Nov 28
You don't own me mister old geezer
United States
#7 Wednesday Nov 30
There used to be a spook round here called Tarantula Mcguire, deys probably fambly.
#8 Wednesday Nov 30
Dey?
