There are on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Monday Nov 28, titled Suspect in Henderson shooting arrested. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:

Police say 23-year-old Lovechild McGuire, of Morganfield, is charged with wanton endangerment and two counts of assault. We're told one of the assault charges stems from a domestic violence incident that happened last week.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.