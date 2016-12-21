Suspect in Henderson shooting arrested

Suspect in Henderson shooting arrested

There are 8 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Monday Nov 28, titled Suspect in Henderson shooting arrested.

Police say 23-year-old Lovechild McGuire, of Morganfield, is charged with wanton endangerment and two counts of assault. We're told one of the assault charges stems from a domestic violence incident that happened last week.

?

Morganfield, KY

#1 Monday Nov 28
Is this from the shooting of the 17y old girl?
truth

Louisville, KY

#2 Monday Nov 28
[QUOTE who="? "]Is this from the shooting of the 17y old girl?[/QUOTE]
NO! Read the dam@ article.
Liberal Wisenheimer

Since: Jul 11

5,951

Location hidden
#3 Monday Nov 28
LOL..."Lovechild", there's a name you don't hear everyday....
lolol

Morganfield, KY

#4 Monday Nov 28
Liberal Wisenheimer wrote:
LOL..."Lovechild", there's a name you don't hear everyday....
And he's black. Blacks are so stupid

Judged:

2

Liberal Wisenheimer

Since: Jul 11

5,951

Location hidden
#5 Monday Nov 28
lolol wrote:
<quoted text>

And he's black. Blacks are so stupid
You need to re-think that. Blacks and whites are stupid in equal measure. You're probably near the bottom of that scale.
lolol

Morganfield, KY

#6 Monday Nov 28
Liberal Wisenheimer wrote:
<quoted text>You need to re-think that. Blacks and whites are stupid in equal measure. You're probably near the bottom of that scale.
You don't own me mister old geezer

Judged:

1

Uncle Remus

United States

#7 Wednesday Nov 30
There used to be a spook round here called Tarantula Mcguire, deys probably fambly.
girl

Morganfield, KY

#8 Wednesday Nov 30
Uncle Remus wrote:
There used to be a spook round here called Tarantula Mcguire, deys probably fambly.
Dey?
