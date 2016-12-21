Florence Henderson appeared on Listens Live! on Oct. 12.
Actress/singer Florence Henderson, who grew up in southern Indiana and Owensboro, KY appeared on WAVE Country on October 12 just before she was inducted into the Kentucky Legends of Fame in downtown Louisville. It was her final visit to Louisville.
#1 Monday Dec 12
Who cares
United States
#2 Monday Dec 12
A guy I worked with many years ago met Ms. Henderson on a plane once and talked about what a lovely, down-to-earth person she was.
#3 Monday Dec 12
RIP Florence Henderson <3 :'(
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
