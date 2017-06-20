USS Helena to return from deployment ...

USS Helena to return from deployment Wednesday

The USS Helena will return to its homeport Wednesday at Naval Station Norfolk from a regularly scheduled deployment. It has a current crew compliment of 15 officers and 129 enlisted Sailors, and displaces more than 7,100 tons of water.

