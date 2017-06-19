Triple-A team moving from Colorado Springs to San Antonio
Colorado Springs' Triple-A baseball team is moving to San Antonio for the 2019 season, part of a series of moves by Elmore Sports Group that will cost Helena, Montana, its Pioneer League franchise. With the Pacific Coast League team headed to San Antonio, the city's current Double-A Texas League team will shift to Amarillo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Mamie Eisenhower
|28
|The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit...
|Jun 12
|BB Board
|7
|Gianforte wins US House race day after charged ...
|Jun 4
|nick
|1
|The Latest: Democrats launch ads on Montana bod...
|May 31
|Red Crosse
|126
|GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ...
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|26
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans
|May 25
|MsObvious
|5
Find what you want!
Search Helena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC