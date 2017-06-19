State of Montana v. Gregory Zietlow
COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Brett D. Schandelson, Tipp & Buley, P.C., Missoula, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Tammy K Plubell, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Kirsten Pabst, Missoula County Attorney, Britany Santomo, Deputy County Attorney, Missoula, Montana A 1 Gregory Zietlow appeals from an order entered in the Montana Fourth Judicial District Court, Missoula County, finding there was particularized suspicion to initiate an investigatory stop of Zietlow's vehicle for driving under the influence . We affirm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Mamie Eisenhower
|28
|The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit...
|Jun 12
|BB Board
|7
|Gianforte wins US House race day after charged ...
|Jun 4
|nick
|1
|The Latest: Democrats launch ads on Montana bod...
|May 31
|Red Crosse
|126
|GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ...
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|26
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans
|May 25
|MsObvious
|5
Find what you want!
Search Helena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC