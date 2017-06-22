Officials ID remains of airman who vanished in Montana 43 years ago
U.S. Air Force investigators have identified the remains of a New Mexico-based airman who vanished in the mountains of Montana 43 years ago. Relatives of Rudy Redd Victor in Littleton, Colorado, recently received notification from the Air Force that investigators believed Victor died in June 1974, not long after leaping from a car between Helena and Great Falls during a fight with his girlfriend, the Independent Record reported Thursday.
