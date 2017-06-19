Montana sheriff takes leave during assault case
This June 15, 2017, booking photo provided by the Helena Police Department shows Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards. Edwards was arrested in Helena, Mont., on a misdemeanor charge of partner or family member assault after his girlfriend reported he pushed her into a TV stand in a hotel room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Mamie Eisenhower
|28
|The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit...
|Jun 12
|BB Board
|7
|Gianforte wins US House race day after charged ...
|Jun 4
|nick
|1
|The Latest: Democrats launch ads on Montana bod...
|May 31
|Red Crosse
|126
|GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ...
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|26
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans
|May 25
|MsObvious
|5
Find what you want!
Search Helena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC