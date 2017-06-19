Montana sheriff charged with partner/family member assault
This June 15, 2017, booking photo provided by the Helena Police Department shows Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards. Edwards was arrested in Helena, Mont., on a misdemeanor charge of partner or family member assault after his girlfriend reported he pushed her into a TV stand in a hotel room.
