CLAIMANT: City of Helena, Claimant, Appellee and Cross-Appellant, OBJECTORS: Community of Rimini, Objector and Appellee, Andy R. Skinner, Objector and Appellant. COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: John E. Bloomquist, Bloomquist Law Firm P.C., Helena, Montana For Appellee City of Helena: Thomas Jodoin, Helena City Attorney, Helena, Montana Candace C. Payne, Luxan & Murfitt, PLLP, Helena, Montana Christian D. Tweeten, Attorney at Law, Missoula, Montana For Appellee City of Rimini: Holly Jo Franz, Franz & Driscoll, PLLP, Helena, Montana A 1 Andy R. Skinner appeals and the City of Helena cross-appeals from the order of the Montana Water Court, Upper Missouri Division, partially reversing and partially adopting the Water Master's Report.

