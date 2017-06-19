Ballot initiative seeks to limit who can use locker rooms
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press HELENA, Mont. - A conservative group wants Montana voters to decide whether to regulate transgender people's access to bathrooms and locker rooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Jun 20
|Mamie Eisenhower
|28
|The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit...
|Jun 12
|BB Board
|7
|Gianforte wins US House race day after charged ...
|Jun 4
|nick
|1
|The Latest: Democrats launch ads on Montana bod...
|May 31
|Red Crosse
|126
|GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ...
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|26
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans
|May 25
|MsObvious
|5
Find what you want!
Search Helena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC