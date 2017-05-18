Special elections offer test for poli...

Special elections offer test for politics of ObamaCare repeal

Monday May 15 Read more: The Hill

The GOP's push to repeal and replace ObamaCare has spilled into the special elections in Montana and Georgia, creating showcases for how the healthcare bill could shape the 2018 midterms. Democrats hoping that the controversial bill's passage in the House will help them take the lower chamber next year are now looking for any signs of voter pushback in the special elections.

