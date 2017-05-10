Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wrong font

High school senior Uriah Birchmier speaks about how the Upward Bound program is helping him get to college in Helena, Mont., Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Dozens of universities across the country saw their applications denied for the program that encourage poor students and those with families that have never had a college graduate to prepare for higher education because of mistakes that consisted mostly of incorrect margins, the wrong size type or lack of double-spacing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.