in Re: D.L.B.

in Re: D.L.B.

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: FindLaw

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Chad Wright, Chief Appellate Defender, Kristen L. Peterson, Assistant Appellate Defender, Helena, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Katie F. Schulz, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Thomas P. Meissner, Fergus County Attorney, Craig R. Buehler, Special Deputy County Attorney, Lewistown, Montana A 1 D.L.B. appeals the order of the Tenth Judicial District Court, Fergus County, recommitting him to the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center for a period of up to one year. We conclude the order's factual findings are deficient and remand for entry of an amended order in compliance with the express requirements of A A 53-21-127 and -128 , MCA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Helena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans Mar '17 sunflare 4
mt capitol cult frauds (Oct '11) Mar '17 porkmorehicks 21
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tillman 27
Helena Jukebox (Jul '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 24
Horney Jan '17 Silverado 1
My naked pics Jan '17 Silverado 3
See all Helena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Helena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lewis and Clark County was issued at May 09 at 10:13AM MDT

Helena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Helena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Helena, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC