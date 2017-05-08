in Re: D.L.B.
COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Chad Wright, Chief Appellate Defender, Kristen L. Peterson, Assistant Appellate Defender, Helena, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Katie F. Schulz, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Thomas P. Meissner, Fergus County Attorney, Craig R. Buehler, Special Deputy County Attorney, Lewistown, Montana A 1 D.L.B. appeals the order of the Tenth Judicial District Court, Fergus County, recommitting him to the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center for a period of up to one year. We conclude the order's factual findings are deficient and remand for entry of an amended order in compliance with the express requirements of A A 53-21-127 and -128 , MCA.
