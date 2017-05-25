Hostility toward reporters 'exacerbated' by Trump's rhetoric, media watchers say

In this May 11, 2017, file photo Republican Greg Gianforte, right, welcomes Donald Trump Jr., the U.S. president's son, onto the stage at a rally in East Helena, Mont. Gianforte, charged with shoving a reporter to the ground on the eve of a special election kept a low profile Thursday, May 25, even as supporters prepared a hotel ballroom for a possible victory party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.