High school senior Uriah Birchmier sp...

High school senior Uriah Birchmier speaks about how the Upward Bound...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

High school senior Uriah Birchmier speaks about how the Upward Bound program is helping him get to college in Helena, Mont., Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Dozens of universities across the country saw their applications denied for the program that encourage poor students and those with families that have never had a college graduate to prepare for higher education because of mistakes that consisted mostly of incorrect margins, the wrong size type or lack of double-spacing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Helena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans Mar '17 sunflare 4
mt capitol cult frauds (Oct '11) Mar '17 porkmorehicks 21
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tillman 27
Helena Jukebox (Jul '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 24
Horney Jan '17 Silverado 1
My naked pics Jan '17 Silverado 3
See all Helena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Helena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lewis and Clark County was issued at May 09 at 10:13AM MDT

Helena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Helena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Helena, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,490 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC