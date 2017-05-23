Greg Gianforte's Montana race a health care bellwether
House Republicans' Obamacare replacement bill could claim its first victim Thursday in businessman Greg Gianforte, the GOP 's candidate in a special congressional election in Montana. Mr. Gianforte says he opposes the bill but defends congressional Republicans for making an effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans
|Mar '17
|sunflare
|4
|mt capitol cult frauds (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|21
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tillman
|27
|Helena Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Horney
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|1
|My naked pics
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|3
Find what you want!
Search Helena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC