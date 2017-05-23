Greg Gianforte's Montana race a healt...

Greg Gianforte's Montana race a health care bellwether

56 min ago Read more: Washington Times

House Republicans' Obamacare replacement bill could claim its first victim Thursday in businessman Greg Gianforte, the GOP 's candidate in a special congressional election in Montana. Mr. Gianforte says he opposes the bill but defends congressional Republicans for making an effort.

