GOP Montana win may be blip in Democr...

GOP Montana win may be blip in Democrats' anti-Trump hopes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Greg Gianforte celebrates his win over Rob Quist for the open congressional seat at the Hilton Garden Inn, Thursday night, May 25, 2017, in Bozeman, Mont. The Republican multimillionaire Gianforte won Montana's only U.S. House seat on Thursday despite being charged a day earlier with assault after witnesses said he grabbed a reporter by the neck and threw him to the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Helena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Democrats launch ads on Montana bod... Wed Red Crosse 126
News GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ... May 30 King Maker Soros 26
News The Latest: Democrats: Greg Gianforte must quit... May 29 Joe Bob Yahoo 6
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May 25 Amazenblue 77
News We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans May 25 MsObvious 5
News This cowboy-poet is trying to steal a Republica... May 25 BB Board 1
What does TRUMP mean for America? May 24 US Army Vet 1
See all Helena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Helena Forum Now

Helena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Helena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Helena, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,814 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC