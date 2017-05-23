GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault of reporter
The Republican candidate for Montana's US House Seat, Greg Gianforte, is charged with misdemeanor assault of a reporter, hours before polls open. Jacobs, who works for The Guardian, recorded the sound of his confrontation with Gianforte.
