GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault of reporter

42 min ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Thursday's nationally-watched election for Montana's sole congressional seat got a last-minute twist when the Republican candidate, Greg Gianforte , was charged with misdemeanor assault for grabbing a reporter by the neck and throwing him to the ground. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin made the announcement shortly before midnight Wednesday in a written statement, about six hours after the attack on reporter Ben Jacobs of The Guardian.

