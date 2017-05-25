Commission to take up Quiet Waters In...

Commission to take up Quiet Waters Initiative

Read more: Char-Koosta News

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will take action on the Quiet Waters rule proposal in a meeting rescheduled for May 26 at 8:30 a.m. The Commission will hold a work session on May 25 at 4 p.m. at FWP Headquarters in Helena for an overview of the Quiet Waters rule proposal.

