APNewsBreak: Montana dam, passage to save fish lacks funding
In this Oct. 24, 2003 file photo a pallid sturgeon is held by David Hendrix, manager of the Neosho National Fish Hatchery, at Franklin Island, Mo. A federal agency targeted by President Donald Trump for budget cuts next year has only about half the money needed to build a new Yellowstone River dam and bypass channel meant to save an endangered fish, but it plans to begin construction, anyway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans
|Mar '17
|sunflare
|4
|mt capitol cult frauds (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|21
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tillman
|27
|Helena Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Horney
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|1
|My naked pics
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|3
Find what you want!
Search Helena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC