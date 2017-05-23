AERO to Hold Sustainable Farming Tour...

AERO to Hold Sustainable Farming Tour in Montana's Golden Triangle: June 29-30

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: World News Report

June 29th and 30th, AERO will offer a two day tour of sustainable farms featuring the folks Liz Carlisle introduced you to in Lentil Underground! This tour is for readers, eaters, & anyone interested in learning more about where their food comes from, how to support the local food movement in Montana, and meeting the faces behind the farms."

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Helena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) 1 hr MuswellHillUK 74
News We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans Mar '17 sunflare 4
mt capitol cult frauds (Oct '11) Mar '17 porkmorehicks 21
Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tillman 27
Helena Jukebox (Jul '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 24
Horney Jan '17 Silverado 1
My naked pics Jan '17 Silverado 3
See all Helena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Helena Forum Now

Helena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Helena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Helena, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,023 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC