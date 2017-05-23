AERO to Hold Sustainable Farming Tour in Montana's Golden Triangle: June 29-30
June 29th and 30th, AERO will offer a two day tour of sustainable farms featuring the folks Liz Carlisle introduced you to in Lentil Underground! This tour is for readers, eaters, & anyone interested in learning more about where their food comes from, how to support the local food movement in Montana, and meeting the faces behind the farms."
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|MuswellHillUK
|74
|We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans
|Mar '17
|sunflare
|4
|mt capitol cult frauds (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|21
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tillman
|27
|Helena Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Horney
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|1
|My naked pics
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|3
Find what you want!
Search Helena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC