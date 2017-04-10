State of Montana v. Rylan Talksabout

State of Montana v. Rylan Talksabout

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Chad Wright, Chief Appellate Defender, Kristen L. Peterson, Assistant Appellate Defender, Helena, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Tammy K Plubell, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana, Daniel Guzynski, Mary Cochenour, Special Deputy Cascade County Attorneys, Helena, Montana A 1 The State charged seventeen-year-old Rylan Talksabout with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent. Talksabout sought to have each charge transferred to Youth Court.

