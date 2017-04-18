State of Montana v. Jennifer Ann Ellison

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Chad Wright, Chief Appellate Defender, Alexander H. Pyle, Assistant, Appellate Defender, Helena, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Tammy K Plubell, Assistant, Attorney General, Helena, Montana, Nancy L. Rohde, Stillwater County Attorney, Columbus, Montana A 1 Defendant Jennifer Ann Ellison appeals the December 14, 2015 sentence and judgment by the Twenty-Second Judicial District Court, Stillwater County. We address: Issue One: Whether the State breached the term of the plea agreement that it recommend a deferred sentence on the criminal endangerment charge.

