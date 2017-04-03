State of Montana v. Brad Edward Daffin

State of Montana v. Brad Edward Daffin

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: FindLaw

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Colin M. Stephens, Nick K. Brooke, Smith & Stephens, P.C., Missoula, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, C. Mark Fowler, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana, William E. Fulbright, Ravalli County Attorney, Hamilton, Montana A 1 Brad Edward Daffin appeals the judgment entered by the Twenty-First Judicial District Court, Ravalli County, convicting him of eight counts of Sexual Intercourse Without Consent, three counts of felony Sexual Assault, three counts of Sexual Abuse of Children, and two counts of Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs, and sentencing him to a cumulative total of five consecutive life sentences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Helena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans Mar 30 sunflare 4
mt capitol cult frauds (Oct '11) Mar 12 porkmorehicks 21
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tillman 27
Helena Jukebox (Jul '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 24
Horney Jan '17 Silverado 1
My naked pics Jan '17 Silverado 3
See all Helena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Helena Forum Now

Helena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Helena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Helena, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC