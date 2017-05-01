Prosecutor: Woman put unconscious girl in bag, threw it away - Sat, 29 Apr 2017 PST

A memorial is placed in front of the house for Kenzley Olson in Poplar, Mont., on April 22, 2016. Federal prosecutors say Janelle Red Dog of Poplar, abused Olson, a 13-month-old girl in her care, and used methamphetamine while Olson was unconscious and, when she stopped breathing, put her body in a bag and threw it in a trash can before going home to sleep.

