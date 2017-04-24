Political practices chief confirmed in whirlwind 24 hours
Jeff Mangan, right, speaks with Montana Sen. Gordon Vance on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Helena, Mont. Montana lawmakers on Thursday confirmed Mangan, "one of our own," as one senator put it, as the next commissioner in charge of making sure they follow campaign laws and of enforcing any violations they commit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans
|Mar 30
|sunflare
|4
|mt capitol cult frauds (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|porkmorehicks
|21
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tillman
|27
|Helena Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Horney
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|1
|My naked pics
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|3
Find what you want!
Search Helena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC