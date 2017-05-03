Odd election date leads to closed pol...

Odd election date leads to closed polling places in Montana

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: The Greenville Sun

About 50,000 registered voters in the May 25 special election for Montana's lone congressional seat will be casting votes in new polling places because their regular places had previously scheduled events that could not be moved. To put that into perspective, the number of people with closed polling places is equal to Montana's sixth largest county of voters in 2016.

Helena, MT

